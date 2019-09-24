Alyeska Investment Group LP Lowered Trex Co (TREX) Stake by $495,154 as Stock Price Rose; Manor Road Capital Partners Has Trimmed Stake in Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) by $113.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 50.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 6,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The hedge fund held 6,779 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $486,000, down from 13,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $88.26. About 469,483 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 550,330 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.40M shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $86.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 16.84 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Lc owns 19,455 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 8,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 920 were accumulated by Vulcan Value Partners Ltd. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 78,135 shares. 53 were reported by Macroview Investment Ltd. Riverhead Cap Management Lc stated it has 13,552 shares. Oberndorf William E reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Farmers Bank holds 117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited accumulated 0% or 69,738 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 505 shares. 43,693 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Usa Fin Portformulas holds 0.09% or 3,177 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 144 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank Division accumulated 0.08% or 7,463 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronav Nv Antwerpen by 39,454 shares to 387,482 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 455,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp.

