Alyeska Investment Group LP Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $12.49 Million as Stock Price Declined; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in Nv5 Global (NVEE) by $729,240 as Share Value Rose

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NVEE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 12,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 451,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79M, down from 463,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.55. About 52,948 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.00 TO $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 GROSS REVENUES $370 MLN TO $405 MLN; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 09/04/2018 – NV5 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY EPS $2.26-EPS $2.54; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 79,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 87,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, down from 166,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $146.78. About 7.27M shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson reported 8,798 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,965 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 109,975 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Awm Invest holds 0.18% or 15,000 shares. Woodstock has invested 0.53% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). National Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) for 78,427 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 467,352 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd holds 2.81% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) or 265,998 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.39% invested in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated has invested 0% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.39% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). S Squared Tech Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 18,200 shares.

Analysts await NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NVEE’s profit will be $11.81M for 20.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NV5 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.68% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. by 217,180 shares to 330,480 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE) by 53,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,823 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $120,570 activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. The insider Roos John Victor sold $18,169. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000. 6,331 shares valued at $1.00M were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514 worth of stock.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 407.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 2.55M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Allen Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.13% or 25,300 shares. Wyoming-based Friess Assoc Lc has invested 2.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ssi Invest Mgmt has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,422 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 199,524 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0.12% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 169,256 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Nj owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,667 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tarbox Family Office invested in 287 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Murphy Management holds 0.5% or 20,754 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 135,568 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 110,317 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Third Point Limited Liability has 2.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 16 shares stake. Brown Advisory Secs invested in 18,054 shares.

