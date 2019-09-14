Alyeska Investment Group LP Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Position as Market Value Rose; Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Position Increased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 94.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 452,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 26,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 479,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 13.26M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 382,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.85M, up from 376,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 421,146 shares traded or 25.88% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 157,337 shares to 546,976 shares, valued at $49.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Micron’s CEO and Board Earning Their Pay? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 6,062 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 4.42M shares. Axa reported 277,300 shares. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marco Management Lc invested in 7,815 shares. Mariner Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Com invested in 0% or 105 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guggenheim Limited Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 499,849 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.18% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 51,538 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Da Davidson & Company reported 30,346 shares. 100,000 were accumulated by Tegean Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 156,556 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 42,781 shares to 849,513 shares, valued at $69.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 5,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,056 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$94.94, Is Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Record Bank Profits And Capital Ratios. Buying 2 High-Quality Banks On Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cullen/Frost Bankers declares $0.71 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Deeply Discounted Energy Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold CFR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 49.84 million shares or 0.58% less from 50.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management Incorporated holds 45,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.02% or 10,856 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 2,254 shares stake. Crawford Counsel invested 1.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Oppenheimer & Communication accumulated 0.04% or 14,472 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 19,013 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Villere St Denis J And Lc owns 42,400 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 775,788 shares. Voya Invest Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 42,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.04% or 74,440 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp owns 2.08M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity.