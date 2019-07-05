Alyeska Investment Group LP Lowered Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Holding; LINE ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (LNNFF) Sellers Increased By 9.14% Their Shorts

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) stake by 51.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 2.07M shares as Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY)’s stock rose 2.68%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 1.98M shares with $29.57M value, down from 4.05 million last quarter. Cypress Semiconductor Corp now has $8.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 3.27M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com

LINE CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:LNNFF) had an increase of 9.14% in short interest. LNNFF’s SI was 1.49 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.14% from 1.37 million shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 439 days are for LINE CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:LNNFF)’s short sellers to cover LNNFF’s short positions. It closed at $28.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important LINE Corporation (OTCMKTS:LNNFF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Line Corp. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2018.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc accumulated 1.71M shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 626,645 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 369,067 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 24,791 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Lc reported 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 801,890 shares. Stevens Capital Lp invested in 39,557 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 26,240 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.04% stake. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Co accumulated 35,055 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Monarch Prns Asset Limited Liability Com reported 427,067 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Perkins Capital Mngmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 27,150 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 103,276 shares to 178,276 valued at $23.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cloudera Inc stake by 1.49M shares and now owns 2.04 million shares. Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) was raised too.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $493,318 activity. Thad Trent had sold 17,000 shares worth $261,032 on Friday, March 15. The insider El-Khoury Hassane sold $55,900. Another trade for 12,598 shares valued at $176,386 was sold by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.31 million for 29.36 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.