Alyeska Investment Group LP Increases Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE); Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Holding by $750,000; Market Value Rose

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 964,921 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 125.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 119,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 214,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 75,911 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 48.93% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals: Topline Phase 2a Data From the 4 Mg and 8 Mg Cohorts Expected in Fourth Qtr of 2018; 26/03/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO D; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Concert Pharma; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 30,000 shares to 213,500 shares, valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 134,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,500 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 106,013 shares to 479,067 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 85,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,959 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

