Alyeska Investment Group LP Increased Stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE); Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Stock Rose

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNCE) by 125.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 119,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 214,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 54,633 shares traded. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) has declined 38.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CNCE News: 25/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING CTP-543 IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners LLC Exits Position in Concert Pharma; 06/03/2018 Concert Pharmaceuticals Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS BEEN ASSIGNED THE LICENSE FOR THE CLINICAL STAGE COMPOUND CTP-499 AND PLANS TO DEVELOP THE DRUG IN MULTIPLE UNMET MEDICAL NEED CONDITIONS; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharmaceuticals Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments at March 31 Totaled $191M; 10/04/2018 – CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS: PTAB GRANTED REQUEST FOR REHEARING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNCE); 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Concert Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 11,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 26,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06M shares traded or 25.23% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,355 shares to 10,089 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Counsel Inc owns 2,107 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Family Corporation stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Evanson Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 93 shares. Bangor National Bank invested in 0.32% or 15,342 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 47,175 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Golub Grp Ltd Com reported 2.97% stake. Css Limited Co Il has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mufg Americas Holding Corp holds 0.85% or 264,728 shares. South Dakota Council holds 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 429,581 shares. Court Place Advsr Llc holds 15,220 shares. Ckw Fin Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waddell Reed Financial, Kansas-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp holds 174,864 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc by 69,533 shares to 721,765 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 253,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Tenable Hldgs Inc.

