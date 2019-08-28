Alyeska Investment Group LP Increased Its Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $4.30 Million as Shares Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Value Rose While Personal Capital Advisors Boosted by $2.32 Million Its Holding

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 20,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 424,283 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, up from 403,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 7,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 63,069 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.99 million, up from 55,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $495.02. About 401,297 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 148,038 shares to 183,480 shares, valued at $16.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 721,590 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Smith Salley & Assocs reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Shaker Investments Ltd Liability Corporation Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4,557 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 126 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Capital Invest Counsel reported 760 shares. Atika Ltd Co holds 18,000 shares. British Columbia Investment Corp reported 22,671 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 335 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 481 shares. Moreover, Kames Cap Public Ltd Co has 2.14% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 132,078 shares. Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 40,281 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 3,844 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,604 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Laffer Investments, Tennessee-based fund reported 36,836 shares. Btim Corporation accumulated 11,568 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Churchill Corporation has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 91,057 shares. Shikiar Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,103 shares. Parsec Management invested in 156,055 shares. Duncker Streett & Company Inc owns 22,181 shares. Fincl Advisory Inc reported 0.09% stake. Puzo Michael J reported 31,201 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.15% or 5,581 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 6,692 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability owns 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.