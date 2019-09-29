Alyeska Investment Group LP Holding in Target (TGT) Has Decreased as Share Price Rose; As Ryerson Hldg (RYI) Stock Declined, Towle & Co Increased Position

Towle & Co increased its stake in Ryerson Hldg Corp (RYI) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 83,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 2.33M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.38 million, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Ryerson Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 79,924 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 33.11% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Holding Sees 1Q Rev $930M-$950M; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ryerson Holding; 14/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Portolan Capital Management LLC Exits Ryerson Holding; 06/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 66.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 546,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 270,857 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.46M, down from 817,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 3.19 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat

Since April 8, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $111,001 activity. Lehner Edward J. also bought $18,750 worth of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) on Monday, June 3. $33,960 worth of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) was bought by Burbach Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.50, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold RYI shares while 22 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.08 million shares or 1.61% less from 13.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,669 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. North Carolina-based Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Legal And General Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 2,472 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 210,821 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.24% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) or 135,886 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 52,161 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc has 101,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability owns 64,417 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 913,245 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 10,374 shares. Washington-based Parametric Limited Com has invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). New York-based Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 37,196 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 58,323 shares to 164,523 shares, valued at $15.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.68 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.