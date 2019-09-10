Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Upped Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding by $33.58 Million; Aon Plc (AON) Stake Held by Permian Investment Partners Lp

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 248,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 932,085 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.29 million, up from 683,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 8.39M shares traded or 104.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Close Texas Plant, Review Illinois Factory

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62 million, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $187.29. About 1.67M shares traded or 123.56% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Aon, Exits Marsh & McLennan

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 532,089 shares to 352,944 shares, valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 62,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,623 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Company Limited accumulated 4,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 2,559 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 111,969 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Davis R M has 0.02% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 3,317 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 150 shares. 3,533 were reported by Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt. Kessler Investment Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company has 0.27% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Tirschwell & Loewy Incorporated accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 6,552 are held by Wellington Shields And Ltd Llc. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 188,300 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd reported 0.17% stake. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 88,839 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fin Counselors Inc has invested 0.84% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

