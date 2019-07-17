Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Upped By $12.78 Million Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Raised By $497,600 Its Old National Bancorp/In (ONB) Stake

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased Old National Bancorp/In (ONB) stake by 49.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company acquired 31,100 shares as Old National Bancorp/In (ONB)’s stock declined 4.11%. The Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 93,700 shares with $1.54M value, up from 62,600 last quarter. Old National Bancorp/In now has $2.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.49. About 305,556 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 5.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL 1Q EPS 31C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 9.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 159,772 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 18.64%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 1.78M shares with $142.78 million value, up from 1.62 million last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 276,621 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.26, EST. $1.30; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 9,252 shares. Assetmark reported 47 shares. The California-based Bernzott has invested 3.37% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Smithfield Tru stated it has 190 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 208 shares or 0% of the stock. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.06% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd owns 1.52M shares. Diversified invested in 4,710 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Anchor Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Element Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 3,163 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Menta Cap reported 0.09% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Lp accumulated 13,676 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 12,478 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Athene Hldg Ltd stake by 422,268 shares to 486,070 valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 226,634 shares and now owns 4,409 shares. Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) was reduced too.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Releases Grasshopper Connect for Small Businesses – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New LastPass Study Finds 92 percent of Businesses Experience Identity Challenges – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. LogMeIn had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Friday, February 15 report. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Needham. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Friday, February 15 report.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company decreased Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 30,000 shares to 1.11M valued at $45.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Industrial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLI) stake by 712,100 shares and now owns 404,490 shares. Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old National Bancorp (ONB) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, DCPH, ONB – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Old National to announce second-quarter 2019 earnings and hold conference call / webcast – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AAPL, ONB, ZG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ONB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 109.71 million shares or 0.43% less from 110.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York accumulated 0.03% or 146,825 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co holds 4,305 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 53,880 shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 0.08% or 44,839 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 2,399 shares. Optimum Invest invested in 5,000 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 872,981 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 11,083 shares. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB). Moreover, Cwm Lc has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 31,538 shares. Everence Management reported 19,510 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) for 1.38M shares. Parametrica Mgmt reported 19,786 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust owns 155,928 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.