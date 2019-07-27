Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $12.49 Million; Findlay Park Partners Llp Increases Holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV)

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 79,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, down from 166,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.60M, up from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 1.33M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS LAUNCH OF PRIVATE NOTES; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 126,000 shares to 612,748 shares, valued at $181.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Principal Financial Grp Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 94,679 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 2.63 million shares. Moreover, Ibis Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 13.28% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0.13% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). First Interstate State Bank reported 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Guggenheim reported 137,136 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc reported 276,650 shares. Scotia has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Colonial Tru Advsr accumulated 0.05% or 4,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 383,269 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc owns 0.03% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 101,706 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Com reported 64,929 shares stake. Moreover, Aqr Capital Ltd has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Aperio Gp Limited Liability has 52,640 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 insider sales for $20.43 million activity. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Weaver Amy E. BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149 worth of stock. Benioff Marc also sold $2.23 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $923,058 worth of stock was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was made by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. On Friday, February 1 Allanson Joe sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 14,897 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.