Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Ingersoll (IR) Holding By $3.93 Million; JP Morgan Chase & CO (JPM) SI Decreased By 1.6%

JP Morgan Chase & CO (NYSE:JPM) had a decrease of 1.6% in short interest. JPM’s SI was 22.49M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.6% from 22.85 million shares previously. With 11.28M avg volume, 2 days are for JP Morgan Chase & CO (NYSE:JPM)’s short sellers to cover JPM’s short positions. The SI to JP Morgan Chase & CO’s float is 0.69%. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 02/04/2018 – Top JPMorgan Blockchain Executive Baldet Is Leaving the Bank; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 31,218 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 993,554 shares with $125.85M value, down from 1.02M last quarter. Ingersoll now has $29.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $123.15. About 902,807 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 12,652 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Company. 1.48 million were accumulated by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. John G Ullman & Inc holds 1.06% or 47,716 shares in its portfolio. Next Grp stated it has 3,188 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru accumulated 3,928 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Janney Montgomery Scott owns 47,170 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 6,068 shares. Fruth Invest Management reported 1.21% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 883 were reported by Advisory Networks Ltd Com. Alyeska Inv Grp Ltd Partnership owns 1.71% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 993,554 shares. Boston Prtn owns 103,785 shares. Edmp accumulated 3,020 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.13’s average target is 9.73% above currents $123.15 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $14000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 6 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.82M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) stake by 54,501 shares to 211,619 valued at $10.56M in 2019Q2. It also upped Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 17,932 shares and now owns 317,715 shares. Tricida Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.53% above currents $118.9 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $380.18 billion. It operates through Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management divisions. It has a 12.16 P/E ratio. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment services and products to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment services, payment processing services, auto loans and leases, and student loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Cap has 43,407 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 538,388 shares. Cumberland Prtn Ltd has invested 4.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc owns 2,870 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ims Cap Mgmt has 5,711 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Brave Asset reported 2.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tortoise Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,197 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.1% or 2.41 million shares. Foster Motley Incorporated reported 1.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bankshares Of The West has 82,398 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co holds 36,018 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 49,048 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Gru Inc has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Com reported 64,981 shares. Waddell And Reed invested 0.54% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00M.

