Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Electronic Arts (EA) Position By $13.47 Million; Forward Industries (FORD) Sentiment Is 0.67

Forward Industries Inc (FORD) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.17, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 2 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 3 trimmed and sold equity positions in Forward Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.18 million shares, up from 1.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Forward Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 17.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 133,330 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 622,952 shares with $63.08 million value, down from 756,282 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.61. About 2.00 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B

Grassi Investment Management holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Forward Industries, Inc. for 881,265 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 455,052 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Llc has 0% invested in the company for 18,823 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 707,807 shares.

More notable recent Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Bright Future Makes Ford Stock Is a Solid Buy, Even as It Falters – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “General Motors’ New Pickups Powered a Ford-Beating Sales Gain – Nasdaq” published on October 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wall Street tumbles as trade war threatens U.S. economy – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Cheap Tech Stocks Trading Under $10 to Buy in the Fourth Quarter – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electric vehicle startup Rivian gets a jolt from big Amazon.com van order – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. The company has market cap of $9.63 million. The firm offers hand held electronic devices that include soft-sided carrying cases, bags, clips, hand straps, protective plates, and other accessories made of leather, nylon, vinyl, plastic, PVC, and other synthetic materials. It currently has negative earnings. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

The stock increased 4.11% or $0.0399 during the last trading session, reaching $1.01. About 44,592 shares traded or 112.12% up from the average. Forward Industries, Inc. (FORD) has declined 40.22% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.49 million for 37.94 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Can Electronic Arts Stock Hit $175 Before Activision Blizzard Hits $100? – Investorplace.com” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Game Is Just Getting Started for Take-Two Interactive – The Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “State of Downtown: Mayor Buddy Dyer highlights EA relocation and more – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) stake by 309,929 shares to 736,800 valued at $64.51 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Arya Sciences Acquisition Co stake by 300,600 shares and now owns 550,600 shares. Pure Acquisition Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hrt Financial Lc has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,006 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bluestein R H And holds 3,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth holds 79,085 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp reported 0.22% stake. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 532,410 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc owns 49,641 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Srs Invest Limited Liability Company holds 5% or 2.31M shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Management And Company reported 2,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 38,749 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 60,829 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt reported 26,534 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 81,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 8 analysts covering Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $109.88’s average target is 14.93% above currents $95.61 stock price. Electronic Arts Inc. – Common Stock had 14 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of EA in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by M Partners. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10200 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, May 9. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11200 target.