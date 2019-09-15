Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lowered Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Position by $1.01 Million; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Resources Connection (RECN) as Valuation Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Resources Connection Inc (RECN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 49,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 737,742 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.81M, down from 787,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Resources Connection Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $546.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.15. About 109,441 shares traded. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 12.46% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RECN News: 25/04/2018 – Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Payment Date; 13/03/2018 Financial Industry Risk and Regulation Expert Candice Nonas to Speak at the 2018 CFP Recovery and Resolution Conference in New; 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q EPS 14C, EST. 15C; 21/05/2018 – Resources Global Professionals and WonderBotz LLP Announce Strategic Alliance in Robotic Process Automation; 02/04/2018 – Resources Connection Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q Rev $172.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Resources Connection Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RECN); 04/04/2018 – RESOURCES CONNECTION 3Q REV. $172.4M, EST. $170.5M (2 EST.); 04/04/2018 – Resources Connection 3Q EPS 14c

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 126,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 283,942 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 410,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 13.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 273,487 shares traded or 37.10% up from the average. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 7,175 shares to 572,317 shares, valued at $26.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

More notable recent Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Resources Connection Fell 15% on Thursday – Motley Fool” on April 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Resources Global Professionals Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment Date – Business Wire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Resources Connection, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2019 – Business Wire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For April 3, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold RECN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.47 million shares or 0.33% more from 25.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Management Lc owns 0% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 55,923 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Indexiq Advsr Lc accumulated 76,708 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Ntwk stated it has 1,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 3,177 shares. 12,897 were reported by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability. Parametric Assoc Llc holds 193,578 shares. Parkside Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Sei stated it has 27,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.01% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 13,759 shares. 207 are held by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 102,050 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 22,684 shares. Tower (Trc) has 0% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) for 327 shares.

Analysts await Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RECN’s profit will be $4.78 million for 28.58 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Resources Connection, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.28% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: bluebird bio vs. Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on February 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kindred Biosciences'(KIN) CEO Richard Chin on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.75, from 2.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold KIN shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 3.83% more from 24.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 32,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 10,377 shares. Fairpointe Cap holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Alyeska Inv LP has 283,942 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). 2.39 million were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Northern Trust has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 182,280 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 48,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 17,847 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 35,884 shares in its portfolio. 4,800 were reported by One Trading Lp. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 114,450 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,013 shares or 0% of the stock. Ariel Invests Ltd owns 0.3% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 2.85M shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 190,694 shares to 676,764 shares, valued at $29.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Frontier Corp by 301,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).