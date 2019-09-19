Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Synnex (SNX) by $19.36 Million as Stock Value Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Held by Stephens Inc

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 41.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 197,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The hedge fund held 282,482 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.80M, down from 480,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.92. About 258,237 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 10/04/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Named Distributor of the Year in the US and Canada at 2018 Aruba Americas Partner Summit; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35

Stephens Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc bought 27,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 89,140 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, up from 61,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 4.35M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 276,804 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $42.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worldpay Inc by 38,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07M for 8.47 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 119,371 shares to 408,495 shares, valued at $58.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

