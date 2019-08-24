Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lowered Its Mylan N V (MYL) Position; Carmignac Gestion Has Lifted Its Cresud S.A. (CRESY) Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Mylan N V (MYL) stake by 86.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 933,316 shares as Mylan N V (MYL)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 139,733 shares with $3.96 million value, down from 1.07M last quarter. Mylan N V now has $9.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 5.13 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Pdt Through an Investment and Partnership With Israeli Co Mapi Pharma; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 18/04/2018 – blacq: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit: sources FRANKFURT/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Generic; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Certain Employees at Mylan SpA Unit Were Served With Search Warrants on April 18; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 52.9%; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 13/04/2018 – CNBC: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit

Carmignac Gestion increased Cresud S.A. (CRESY) stake by 17.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 77,837 shares as Cresud S.A. (CRESY)’s stock rose 2.32%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 529,948 shares with $6.14 million value, up from 452,111 last quarter. Cresud S.A. now has $309.09M valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 92,457 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Among 13 analysts covering Mylan Inc (NASDAQ:MYL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Mylan Inc has $45 highest and $2200 lowest target. $33.69’s average target is 83.70% above currents $18.34 stock price. Mylan Inc had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2500 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. BTIG Research maintained the shares of MYL in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6 to “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $25 target. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 31,500 shares to 80,000 valued at $22.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pivotal Software Inc stake by 324,087 shares and now owns 742,299 shares. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset accumulated 91 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 115,438 shares.

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Pick Mylan N.V. (MYL) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mylan-Pfizer Deal: MYL Stock Soars on Off-Patent Drug Merger – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Novo Nordisk Suing Mylan Over Generic Victoza Drug – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2019 : MYL, TEVA, NOK, PFE, LXRX, AMD, YNDX, AZN, STM, GHDX, TVIX, ABB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Propetro Holding Corp stake by 150,373 shares to 344,437 valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 60,027 shares and now owns 279,735 shares. Grupo Supervielle Sa was reduced too.