Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lowered Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Position as Share Value Rose; Realpage (RP) Shares Declined While Diker Management Has Lifted Stake

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 213.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 163,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 240,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13M, up from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.97. About 378,186 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP)

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 78,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 375,748 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.59 million, down from 454,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $76.38. About 378,728 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 24,618 shares stake. First Trust Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 456,855 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Advisory Network Limited Liability reported 350 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amer Group has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 473,068 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 121,983 shares. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 148,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0.06% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 547,824 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,329 shares. Contravisory Mngmt invested in 1,917 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com holds 7,836 shares.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 190,694 shares to 676,764 shares, valued at $29.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 316,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp.