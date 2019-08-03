Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lowered Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Holding by $5.97 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Financial Advantage Increased Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 95.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 38,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The hedge fund held 1,930 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304,000, down from 39,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $120.28. About 1.05M shares traded or 85.63% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – Novartis Gets Second FDA Approval for CAR-T Cancer Drug; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 16/04/2018 – Humanigen Signs Agreement With MD Anderson Cancer Center to Begin Research Investigating Lenzilumab as CAR-T Support; 28/03/2018 – BLUE, CELG MAY GET UP TO $70M MILESTONE FOR FIRST INDICATION; 17/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present New Data from LentiGlobinTM Transfusion-Dependent β-Thalassemia and Severe Sickle Cell Disease Clinica; 27/04/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – DEMONSTRATED 1ST OBJECTIVE RESPONSE TO ANY CAR-T IN RELAPSED/REFRACTORY AML WITHOUT PRECONDITIONING CHEMOTHERAPY HIGHLIGHTS POTENTIAL OF CYAD-01 AS TREATMENT FOR AML; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 26/04/2018 – Poseida Therapeutics Presents Clinical Manufacturing Method for Durable, Persistent CAR-T Stem Cell Memory Therapies at World O; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4196.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 64,289 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 65,821 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 1,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 53,686 shares to 233 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 75,405 shares to 157,118 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 164,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 807,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.