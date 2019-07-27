Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Increased Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding; Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Increased Textron (TXT) Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 1353.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 91,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,475 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 6,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 1.02M shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 18/04/2018 – Textron Backs 2018 View of Cont Ops EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – Textron Still Sees $700M-$800M 2018 Manufacturing Cash Flow From Cont Ops Before Pension Contributions; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS MARKET DEMAND CONTINUES TO BE STRONG FOR BUSINESS JETS AND TURBOPROPS, AND IT IS REFLECTED IN CO’S BOOK-TO-BILL AND BACKLOG – CONF CALL

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 2459.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 218,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 227,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.66M, up from 8,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181. About 317,592 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession Plan – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Burlington’s Rally Has Legs – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Burlington Stores Are Climbing on Thursday – Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0.1% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 1,984 were accumulated by Canandaigua Bancshares &. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 32,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Veritable LP reported 0.01% stake. Apg Asset Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 14,200 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 137,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 3,545 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 3,840 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). L And S stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Mitchell Mngmt holds 20,617 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Dsm Prtnrs Ltd Co invested in 1.38% or 598,668 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 450,984 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 25,577 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.95 million activity. Shares for $1.30 million were sold by Katz Marc on Monday, February 4. MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING sold 2,500 shares worth $426,900. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $136,646 was made by Vecchio Jennifer on Friday, February 1. Hand Fred had sold 4,075 shares worth $713,906.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 226,634 shares to 4,409 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I by 111,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,228 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc invested in 14,676 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Ltd Company has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Raymond James Fin Advisors Inc stated it has 28,520 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 4,440 shares. Bokf Na holds 0% or 3,964 shares. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,615 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr Incorporated has 7,623 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 4,666 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund. State Common Retirement Fund has 441,300 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 33,650 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.27% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Intrust Savings Bank Na has invested 0.08% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Company has 76,410 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Textron Market Overreacted To Bad News – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Textron (NYSE:TXT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Textron Inc.’s (NYSE:TXT) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Textron Inc.: Only Commercial Aviation Is Performing Well And Competition Is Increasing – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Companies Will Face Off to Build the Army’s Next Helicopter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.