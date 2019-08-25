Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Position By $12.49 Million; Cibc World Markets Has Upped Its Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 47.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 79,032 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 87,119 shares with $13.80M value, down from 166,151 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $132.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 242.31% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 16/04/2018 – MULESOFT SHAREHOLDER SUES TO BLOCK $6.5 BLN SALE TO SALESFORCE; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) stake by 9.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 28,808 shares as Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 338,791 shares with $9.51 million value, up from 309,983 last quarter. Viacom Inc New Cl B now has $10.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.98 million shares traded or 52.59% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 12/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom:; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 17/05/2018 – National Amusements is controlled by the Redstone family, which has been trying to merge CBS and Viacom, both of which fall under its umbrella; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 06/04/2018 – MTV Scores Highest Rated New Show in Six Years with “Jersey Shore Family Vacation”; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: WILL SEE HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH STARTING NEXT YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CBS, VIAB, TSLA, FOXA, SPOT, BA, WMT & more; 11/04/2018 – Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Developing Los Casagrandes, New Companion Series to Animated Hit The Loud House; 08/03/2018 – Viacom International Turns the #SOUNDON to Amplify Women’s Voices This International Women’s Day

Among 5 analysts covering Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Viacom has $36 highest and $3100 lowest target. $34’s average target is 37.93% above currents $24.65 stock price. Viacom had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Loop Capital. Macquarie Research downgraded Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $36 target in Friday, April 5 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Guggenheim.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.59’s average target is 21.79% above currents $151.57 stock price. Salesforce.com had 49 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18800 target in Friday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by BTIG Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $178 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

