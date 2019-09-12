Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $31.68 Million; Bank Of New York Mellon Cut Carpenter Technology (CRS) Holding by $1.14 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology (CRS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 24,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.32 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Carpenter Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 401,816 shares traded or 59.35% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Carpenter Tech May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 16/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Hosts Successful “Leading the Way” Conference Honoring Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 07/03/2018 Motor racing-Patrick to drive for Ed Carpenter at Indy 500; 26/04/2018 – CARPENTER TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 60C; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican, London – `it was mesmerising’; 19/04/2018 – SCRIPTATION – CLOSED ITS SERIES B FINANCING ROUND LED BY ROB MORROW, RUSSELL CARPENTER AMONG OTHERS; 23/04/2018 – William F. Carpenter III Reports 5.3% Stake In LifePoint Health; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp analyzed 120,016 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 115,429 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.50M, down from 235,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.89. About 2.65 million shares traded or 38.82% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.65 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 17,932 shares to 317,715 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 36.92% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CRS’s profit will be $42.42 million for 15.39 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.00% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Educatio (NYSE:EDU) by 248,844 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $119.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.