Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Decreased Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding as Shares Rose; General American Investors (GAM) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Lifted Stake

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 34,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,445 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01M, down from 270,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $276.48. About 1.69M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 60,632 shares traded or 72.02% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.32 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 56,838 shares to 971,001 shares, valued at $44.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

