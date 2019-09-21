Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Boosted Holding in Clovis Oncology (CLVS); Cryder Capital Partners Llp Holding in Mastercard (MA) Trimmed by $5.22 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cryder Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp sold 19,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 252,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.74M, down from 272,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18 million shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) by 89.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 150,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The hedge fund held 318,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 168,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 3.77 million shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 16/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS SAYS CHMP GRANTS POSITIVE OPINION FOR RUBRACA TABLETS; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY BEGINS EARLY ACCESS PROGRAM FOR RUCAPARIB; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – $CLVS Clovis Oncology gets FDA approval of Rucaparib as maintenance therapy for women with recurrent ovarian cancer (ARIEL3); 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 325,837 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $45.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 72,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

