Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Boosted Danaher (DHR) Stake by $17.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose While Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Decreased Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 131,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 557,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.64 million, up from 426,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.7. About 2.00 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Strong Start to 2018 in Core Revenue, Margin; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises Profit Target for 2018 — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Adj EPS 99c; 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,981 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.66 million, down from 492,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 4.41 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Danaher Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Turnaround – The Important Milestones To Monitor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Corp (DHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

