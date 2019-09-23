Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Boosted By $7.93 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 11.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp acquired 21,798 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 209,960 shares with $76.43M value, up from 188,162 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $212.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $377.53. About 2.06 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd sold 409,421 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Cedar Rock Capital Ltd holds 12.09 million shares with $1.33 billion value, down from 12.50 million last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $308.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.39. About 3.88 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.37% below currents $123.39 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 156,970 shares. Asset Management Grp stated it has 11,156 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dillon And Associate, Michigan-based fund reported 23,919 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 7,597 shares. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 192,535 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 3.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sfmg Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Condor Cap Mngmt holds 1.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 95,109 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,534 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc holds 0.27% or 114,541 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.75% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Westchester Capital Mngmt invested 3.79% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bainco Interest Invsts invested in 67,313 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 15.09% above currents $377.53 stock price. Boeing had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Big Boeing 737 Problem – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing And Airbus Orders Tumble – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,747 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Com. Twin Capital Mgmt holds 0.81% or 32,059 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Lc Oh stated it has 11,664 shares. L And S has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hightower Ltd Liability Com holds 0.51% or 235,419 shares in its portfolio. 4,222 are owned by Field & Main Bank & Trust. Rothschild Invest Il holds 1.81% or 42,103 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Destination Wealth Management reported 7,679 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cadinha & Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,350 shares. Coldstream Incorporated reported 0.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc Inc invested 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lsv Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Levi Strauss & Co New stake by 489,975 shares to 610,025 valued at $12.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) stake by 74,274 shares and now owns 106,843 shares. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.