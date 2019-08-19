Alyeska Investment Group LP Decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position by $12.95 Million as Shares Rose; Holder Scharf Investments Has Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 1.34M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 05/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett soothes investors fears of a trade war; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – IBT: US Watchdog Seeks Record Fine Against Wells Fargo For Lending Abuses; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Company to Lead Innovation; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 97.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 30,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 821 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 30,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $530.79. About 64,827 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.38 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7,547 shares to 63,069 shares, valued at $35.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 357,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 582,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 22,124 shares to 742,259 shares, valued at $126.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 452,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,941 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).