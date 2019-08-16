Alyeska Investment Group LP Decreased Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $75.19 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE) Market Value Declined, Symphony Asset Management Has Upped Position

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.86M, down from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 1.16 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) by 169.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 26,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 42,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, up from 15,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 420,329 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 1.33 million shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $65.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 104,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER).

