Alyeska Investment Group LP Cut Its Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) Holding; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Sentiment Is 1.31

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) stake by 45.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 62,559 shares as Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 73,623 shares with $4.03M value, down from 136,182 last quarter. Axis Capital Holdings Ltd now has $5.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.86. About 125,224 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Buys 1.2% of Axis Capital; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 27/03/2018 – IRCON INTERNATIONAL LTD – BOOK-RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE IDBI CAPITAL MARKETS & SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Rev $1.26B; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 05/03/2018 Axis Capital Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 222 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 170 reduced and sold holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 404.36 million shares, down from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cabot Oil & Gas Corp in top ten positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 153 Increased: 138 New Position: 84.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 61.77% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for 11.44 million shares. Cabot owns 632,701 shares or 6.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 5.36% invested in the company for 426,855 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 5.03% in the stock. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 116,922 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.49M for 14.31 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.18 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 8.81 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 3.03 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has declined 15.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Catabasis Pharmaceuticals In (Call) stake by 125,000 shares to 1.13M valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Collier Creek Holdings stake by 334,845 shares and now owns 501,512 shares. Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Axis Capital Holdings has $7000 highest and $58 lowest target. $65’s average target is 1.79% above currents $63.86 stock price. Axis Capital Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. UBS upgraded AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $6700 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The stock of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.82 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.96 per share. AXS’s profit will be $70.71M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:AXS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AXIS Re Welcomes Gino Smith as Head of Property for EMEA LatAm – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.