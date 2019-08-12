Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Nio American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NIO) Shorts Raised By 11.63%

Analysts expect Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 21.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Alvopetro Energy Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.77. About 144,500 shares traded or 452.81% up from the average. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INTENDS TO PROVIDE TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT $1 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv and Veoneer hold Investor Day ahead of spin-off; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CEO SAYS OUT OF $1.1 BLN ORDER INTAKE IN VEONEER OVER PAST 12 MONTHS, MORE THAN 600 MLN REFERS TO ACTIVE SAFETY; 04/04/2018 – AUTOLIV HOLDER CEVIAN CAPITAL BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.62%; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CEO SAYS REGARDING THE $4 BLN SALES TARGET IN 2022 FOR VEONEER, ”A GOOD BIT MORE THAN HALF OF THAT IS ALREADY IN BOOKED ORDERS”; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – PROCESS OF SPINNING OFF ELECTRONICS BUSINESS UNDER NAME VEONEER IS PROGRESSING WELL; 29/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS HAS BEEN SELECTED BY ONE OF WORLD’S LEADING AUTOMAKERS AS A PARTNER TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS COMPRISED OF CAMERA HARDWARE, SOFTWARE AND ALGORITHM…; 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS MATS BACKMAN WILL, AFTER COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF, CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF AUTOLIV; 23/05/2018 – Invitation to Autoliv and Veoneer Investor Day Webcast and Telephone Conference

Nio Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NYSE:NIO) had an increase of 11.63% in short interest. NIO’s SI was 159.91 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 11.63% from 143.25M shares previously. With 31.33M avg volume, 5 days are for Nio Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe (NYSE:NIO)’s short sellers to cover NIO’s short positions. The SI to Nio Inc American Depositary Shares Each Represe’s float is 21.75%. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 10.61M shares traded. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

More notable recent NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why NIO Shares Are Tumbling More Than 12% Lower Monday Afternoon – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NIO Inc. Provides July 2019 Monthly Delivery Update – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Drove Shares of NIO 36% Higher in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “In Chinaâ€™s EV Bubble, Nio Stock Straddles Line Between Target and Victim – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering NIO (NYSE:NIO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NIO has $10.2 highest and $6.2 lowest target. $7.55’s average target is 141.21% above currents $3.13 stock price. NIO had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 7. The stock of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6 to “Underperform”.