Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (ACH) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) is a company in the Aluminum industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has 1.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.40% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 0.92% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aluminum Corporation of China Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aluminum Corporation of China Limited 0.00% 1.40% 0.30% Industry Average 1.89% 7.95% 3.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Aluminum Corporation of China Limited and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aluminum Corporation of China Limited N/A 9 64.92 Industry Average 171.45M 9.10B 26.61

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Aluminum Corporation of China Limited is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Aluminum Corporation of China Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aluminum Corporation of China Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.00 2.08

The competitors have a potential upside of 31.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aluminum Corporation of China Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aluminum Corporation of China Limited -2.42% -9.45% -15.79% -12.21% -30% 2.94% Industry Average 0.38% 11.12% 16.18% 40.69% 20.04% 32.78%

For the past year Aluminum Corporation of China Limited was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.77 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aluminum Corporation of China Limited.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.88 shows that Aluminum Corporation of China Limited is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited’s competitors have beta of 1.42 which is 41.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Aluminum Corporation of China Limited.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of alumina, primary aluminum and energy products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment is involved in mining and purchasing of bauxite and other raw materials; and production and sale of alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium. The Primary Aluminum segment procures alumina and other raw materials, supplemental materials, and electricity power; and produces and sells aluminum and aluminum-related products, such as carbon products, aluminum alloy products, and other electrolytic aluminum products. The Trading segment trades in alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum fabrication products, other non-ferrous metal products, coal products, raw and ancillary materials, and supplemental materials; and provides logistics and transport services to external customers. The Energy segment engages in the research and development, production, and operation of energy products, including coal mining; generates and sells electricity to regional power grid corporations using thermal power, wind power, and solar power sources; and manufacture of energy related equipment. The company also manufactures, acquires, and distributes bauxite mines, limestone ore, aluminum magnesium ore, and related nonferrous metal products; and provides research and development services. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.