Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 4 8.68 N/A -0.07 0.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 8.08 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altus Midstream Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Analyst Ratings

Altus Midstream Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Altus Midstream Company’s upside potential currently stands at 138.10% and an $7 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares and 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares. Altus Midstream Company’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Altus Midstream Company’s stock price has bigger decline than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Altus Midstream Company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.