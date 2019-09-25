Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 4 8.26 N/A -0.07 0.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 7.39 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altus Midstream Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Altus Midstream Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Altus Midstream Company’s upside potential currently stands at 150.00% and an $7 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Altus Midstream Company was more bearish than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats on 5 of the 9 factors Altus Midstream Company.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.