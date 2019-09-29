Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Both Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 3 -1.23 51.01M -0.07 0.00 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 -0.68 173.06M 0.99 3.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Altus Midstream Company and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Altus Midstream Company and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 1,924,687,771.20% -2.1% -0.4% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 6,498,441,665.73% 21.2% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Altus Midstream Company and Laredo Petroleum Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altus Midstream Company has a 138.10% upside potential and an average target price of $7. On the other hand, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s potential upside is 177.78% and its average target price is $7. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Laredo Petroleum Inc. is looking more favorable than Altus Midstream Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Altus Midstream Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year Laredo Petroleum Inc. has weaker performance than Altus Midstream Company

Summary

Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats Altus Midstream Company on 11 of the 13 factors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.