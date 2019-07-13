Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 6 12.30 N/A -0.03 0.00 Hess Corporation 58 2.97 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Altus Midstream Company and Hess Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Altus Midstream Company and Hess Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 0.00% 0% 0% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altus Midstream Company. Its rival Hess Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.6 respectively. Altus Midstream Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hess Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Altus Midstream Company and Hess Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Altus Midstream Company is $7, with potential upside of 87.67%. Competitively the consensus price target of Hess Corporation is $65, which is potential 2.96% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Altus Midstream Company seems more appealing than Hess Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.6% of Altus Midstream Company shares and 93.2% of Hess Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company 2.75% -10.43% -34.42% -45.64% -46.2% -32.21% Hess Corporation 2.52% -0.76% 16.14% 9.96% 3.03% 60.59%

For the past year Altus Midstream Company has -32.21% weaker performance while Hess Corporation has 60.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Altus Midstream Company beats Hess Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.