Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Touches $3.54 Low on Jul, 16; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has 1.16 Sentiment

The stock of Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) reached all time low today, Jul, 16 and still has $3.43 target or 3.00% below today’s $3.54 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.15 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.43 PT is reached, the company will be worth $34.47M less. The stock decreased 7.22% or $0.275 during the last trading session, reaching $3.535. About 1.44 million shares traded or 74.20% up from the average. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has declined 46.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.63% the S&P500.

Schlumberger LTD (SLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 548 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 473 sold and trimmed stock positions in Schlumberger LTD. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.01 billion shares, down from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Schlumberger LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 15 to 14 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 407 Increased: 416 New Position: 132.

Analysts await Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report earnings on August, 1. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Altus Midstream Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -800.00% negative EPS growth.

Altus Midstream Company, a midstream corporation, owns oil and natural gas gathering, processing, and transportation assets located in Texas' Permian Basin. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The Company’s assets include approximately 150 miles of transmission and gathering pipelines, compressor stations, mechanical refrigeration units, cryogenic units, and associated gas treatment facilities. It has a 64.27 P/E ratio. The firm is based in Houston, Texas.

More notable recent Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altus Midstream Joins Russell 2000®, Russell 2500â„¢ and Russell 3000® Indices Nasdaq:ALTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Is More Weakness Ahead for MLPs With Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altus Midstream Company: High Income Concept Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Sequent Asset Management Llc holds 10.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited for 335,762 shares. International Value Advisers Llc owns 5.89 million shares or 9.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holowesko Partners Ltd. has 9.35% invested in the company for 2.77 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Kiltearn Partners Llp has invested 5.73% in the stock. Telemark Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.00 million shares.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $482.84M for 28.76 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Schlumberger Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baker Hughes: General Electric Overhang Is Too Risky To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger Is Offering An All-Time High Dividend Yield Of 5.2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 3.93M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET