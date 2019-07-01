Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Reaches $3.94 After 7.00% Up Move; Western Asset (WIA) Has 2 Sentiment

Western Asset (WIA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.82, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 22 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 11 decreased and sold holdings in Western Asset. The active investment managers in our database reported: 11.70 million shares, up from 11.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

The stock of Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.78% or $0.215 during the last trading session, reaching $3.935. About 615,919 shares traded. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has declined 46.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.63% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.28B company. It was reported on Jul, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $4.21 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ALTM worth $89.53M more.

Analysts await Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report earnings on August, 1. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Altus Midstream Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -800.00% negative EPS growth.

Altus Midstream Company, a midstream corporation, owns oil and natural gas gathering, processing, and transportation assets located in Texas' Permian Basin. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The Company’s assets include approximately 150 miles of transmission and gathering pipelines, compressor stations, mechanical refrigeration units, cryogenic units, and associated gas treatment facilities. It has a 71.55 P/E ratio. The firm is based in Houston, Texas.

The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 14,544 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) has declined 1.66% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.09% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2,676 activity.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund for 253,508 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.66 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 0.81% invested in the company for 154,025 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 121,849 shares.

