Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Reaches $3.58 Low on Jul, 8; Harris Associates LP Lifted Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding

The stock of Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) reached all time low today, Jul, 8 and still has $3.44 target or 4.00% below today’s $3.58 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.16 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.44 PT is reached, the company will be worth $46.52M less. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 614,346 shares traded. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has declined 46.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.63% the S&P500.

Harris Associates LP increased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 241,505 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock rose 11.74%. The Harris Associates LP holds 8.31M shares with $679.01M value, up from 8.07 million last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $43.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 516,915 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suis; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Credit Suisse re-sells Capital One mortages to Pimco

Analysts await Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report earnings on August, 1. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Altus Midstream Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -800.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altus Midstream Joins Russell 2000®, Russell 2500â„¢ and Russell 3000® Indices Nasdaq:ALTM – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altus Midstream Company: High Income Concept Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Altus Midstream Closes $625 Million of Preferred Equity, Revolver Capacity Expands to $650 Million – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jul 07, 2019 – Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – GuruFocus.com” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Altus Midstream Company, a midstream corporation, owns oil and natural gas gathering, processing, and transportation assets located in Texas' Permian Basin. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s assets include approximately 150 miles of transmission and gathering pipelines, compressor stations, mechanical refrigeration units, cryogenic units, and associated gas treatment facilities. It has a 65.09 P/E ratio. The firm is based in Houston, Texas.

Harris Associates LP decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 914,164 shares to 5.53M valued at $720.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 9,820 shares and now owns 1.35 million shares. Apergy Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Capital One Financial (COF) Raises Share Buyback Authorization to $2.2B – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Capital LP holds 0.06% or 53,500 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Whittier Trust Com holds 0.01% or 2,368 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 100,394 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 159,901 shares. Central reported 4.28% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Lazard Asset Management invested in 0% or 6,706 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Weybosset & Mgmt reported 42,158 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And Tru has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Numerixs Invest Techs reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 79,453 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,102 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 44 shares.