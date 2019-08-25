Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Reaches $2.30 Low on Aug, 25; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Position By $494,954

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 5.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 4,057 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 68,298 shares with $8.37M value, down from 72,355 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $182.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C

The stock of Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $2.12 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.30 share price. This indicates more downside for the $747.34 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.12 PT is reached, the company will be worth $59.79 million less. The stock decreased 8.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 664,563 shares traded. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has declined 67.74% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. Horan Capital Mgmt reported 34,242 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corp holds 692,047 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.51% or 41,204 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corporation owns 1.19 million shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 13,140 shares stake. Peninsula Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi accumulated 3,767 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited owns 4,700 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 72,213 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Llc reported 2.76 million shares. Founders Cap Management Lc owns 101,771 shares. Bright Rock Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). House Ltd Llc invested in 54,945 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UPS Takes Rare Step Outside Four Walls, Names Pepsi Executive New CFO – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cannabis CEOs See Holistic Branding As Key To Consumer Experience – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Tilson: Why Lumber Liquidators Could Be The Next SodaStream – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -2.13% below currents $130.27 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altus Midstream Acquires Stake in Enterprise’s Shin Oak Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Keeps Its Growth Engine Humming Along – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nvidia, PG&E, DPW, Applied Materials, Estee Lauder – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Altus Midstream Company’s (NASDAQ:ALTM) 1.0% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Altus Midstream Company, a midstream corporation, owns oil and natural gas gathering, processing, and transportation assets located in Texas' Permian Basin. The company has market cap of $747.34 million. The Company’s assets include approximately 150 miles of transmission and gathering pipelines, compressor stations, mechanical refrigeration units, cryogenic units, and associated gas treatment facilities. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The firm is based in Houston, Texas.