Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 5 6.62 N/A -0.07 0.00 WPX Energy Inc. 12 1.91 N/A 0.48 21.84

Demonstrates Altus Midstream Company and WPX Energy Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4% WPX Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor WPX Energy Inc. are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Altus Midstream Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to WPX Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Altus Midstream Company and WPX Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 WPX Energy Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Altus Midstream Company is $7, with potential upside of 203.03%. Competitively the average target price of WPX Energy Inc. is $15, which is potential 39.41% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Altus Midstream Company appears more favorable than WPX Energy Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares are held by institutional investors while 99.7% of WPX Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Altus Midstream Company’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of WPX Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47% WPX Energy Inc. -1.32% -9.92% -21.09% -15.47% -45.08% -8.02%

For the past year WPX Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Altus Midstream Company

Summary

WPX Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Altus Midstream Company.

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company has a strategic partnership with Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC to develop oil gathering and natural gas processing infrastructure in the Stateline area of the PermianÂ’s Delaware Basin. WPX Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.