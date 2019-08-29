Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Comparison side by side

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 5 6.98 N/A -0.07 0.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 6.12 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 demonstrates Altus Midstream Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Altus Midstream Company and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 195.98% for Altus Midstream Company with average price target of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares and 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Altus Midstream Company was more bearish than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Summary

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust beats Altus Midstream Company on 5 of the 9 factors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.