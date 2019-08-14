Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 5 7.52 N/A -0.07 0.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 14 4.26 N/A 0.64 18.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.2%

Liquidity

Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Altus Midstream Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Altus Midstream Company and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Altus Midstream Company’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 174.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company shares and 59.9% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. shares. Altus Midstream Company’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. -0.08% -9.15% -19.93% -25.96% -41.24% -23.81%

For the past year Altus Midstream Company’s stock price has bigger decline than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Altus Midstream Company.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.