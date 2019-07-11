Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) Analysts See $-0.07 EPS; Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) Covered By 3 Bulls

Analysts expect Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 1.After having $0.01 EPS previously, Altus Midstream Company’s analysts see -800.00% EPS growth. It closed at $3.74 lastly. It is up 46.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.63% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by UBS. See Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Series A Common Stock Rating: Imperial Capital New Target: $29.0000 30.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $40 New Target: $41 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DISCA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/28/2019: NKE, WMT, MCD, DISCA, CVS, KO, BA, BC – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery, fuboTV sign carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sun Valley confab arrives as media/tech consolidation rolls on – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 2.36M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 15/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Key to Disruption Is Patience (Video); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Rev $2.31B; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Discovery, Inc. shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Shufro Rose & Company Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Somerset Commerce holds 1,636 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Alethea Cap Ltd holds 0.28% or 15,429 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 436 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs has 0.01% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 82,936 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 1,086 shares. Td Asset invested in 110,751 shares or 0% of the stock. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). General Amer Invsts Inc, a New York-based fund reported 399,285 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.06% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 16,651 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of Hawaii.

Discovery Communications, Inc. operates as a media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.67 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 26.91 P/E ratio. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other divisions.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. As of December 31, 2018, its assets included approximately 111 miles of natural gas gathering, 52 miles of residue gas, and 26 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines; 5 gas processing facilities; 2 lean gas facilities; and an NGL truck loading terminal with 6 lease automatic custody transfer units and 8 NGL bullet tanks. It has a 68 P/E ratio. The firm is based in Houston, Texas.