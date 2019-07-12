Altus Group Limited (AIF) EPS Estimated At $0.47; Smith A O (AOS) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Smith A O Corp (AOS) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 219 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 153 trimmed and sold stakes in Smith A O Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 111.34 million shares, down from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Smith A O Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 114 Increased: 143 New Position: 76.

Analysts expect Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) to report $0.47 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 17.50% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. T_AIF’s profit would be $18.41M giving it 17.34 P/E if the $0.47 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Altus Group Limited’s analysts see 104.35% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 32,243 shares traded. Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 8.95% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation for 117,098 shares. Marietta Investment Partners Llc owns 137,271 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Investment Services Of America Inc. has 1.84% invested in the company for 215,448 shares. The New York-based Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc has invested 1.79% in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 303,506 shares.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. AOS’s profit will be $105.94 million for 17.31 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.75% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.32. About 1.57M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company has market cap of $7.34 billion. The firm offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It has a 17.44 P/E ratio. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products.

Altus Group Limited provides independent advisory services, software, and data solutions to the commercial real estate industry. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The Company’s Altus Analytics unit offers data, analytics software, and technology-related services, such as ARGUS Enterprise , a software for valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer, a software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS on Demand, a hosted version of AE and ARGUS Developer; and Voyanta, a cloud data management solution. It currently has negative earnings. This unit also offers data subscription products that provide comprehensive real estate information on the residential, office, industrial, and investment markets.