Altura Energy Inc. (ATU) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Hyster-yale Materials Handling (HY) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 61 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 41 sold and decreased their holdings in Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 7.50 million shares, down from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hyster-yale Materials Handling Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 31 Increased: 41 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. V_ATU’s profit would be $1.09M giving it 9.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Altura Energy Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.37 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Actuant To Sell Engineered Components & Systems For $214.5M – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Actuant Is Selling Non-Core Assets Too Cheaply – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Actuant: Divesting The EC&S Segment And Focusing On High Quality Industrial Tools – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Altura Energy Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in east central Alberta. The company has market cap of $40.30 million. It principally holds interests in the Eyehill area, Killam Area, Eyehill South area, Wildmere area, Leduc-Woodbend area, and Provost Minors area located in Alberta. It has a 13.21 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc. and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc. in October 2015.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. for 93,988 shares. West Coast Financial Llc owns 71,880 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Management Corp has 1.04% invested in the company for 61,022 shares. The Alberta – Canada-based Qv Investors Inc. has invested 0.46% in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 536,832 shares.

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Announces Dates Of 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of July 19 – GuruFocus.com” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lady Gaga Launches Cosmetic Line Exclusive To Amazon, Monopoly! Break Amazon Up! – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

The stock increased 11.64% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 206,453 shares traded or 130.16% up from the average. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) has declined 3.92% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q Rev $788.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING-TERM LOAN AMENDMENT ALLOWS FOR CO’S DISPOSITION OF ALL OR ANY PORTION OF POWER TAP ASSETS OF NUVERA FUEL CELLS, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc