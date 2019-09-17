Altrinsic Global Advisors Upped Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Position by $10.50 Million; As Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Decreased Its Holding

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 13.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 17,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.57M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $24.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1154.71. About 76,678 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 110.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 68,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 129,585 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.97 million, up from 61,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $156.58. About 331,483 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.28 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 33 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 600 shares. Raymond James Na holds 916 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 2,608 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Management Ltd invested in 2,075 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 0.09% or 24,270 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Gp Inc Inc reported 348 shares. 2,416 are held by United Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 3,230 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Corp reported 20,115 shares. Moreover, Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 14,913 shares. Mariner Lc reported 259 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Beutel Goodman And Com Ltd accumulated 0.33% or 74,195 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc invested in 1.86% or 50,855 shares.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 239,337 shares to 696,172 shares, valued at $3.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 69,159 shares to 615,105 shares, valued at $24.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 139,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Cap invested in 0.04% or 3,470 shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 45 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.61 million shares. 5,262 are held by Westpac Banking Corp. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,027 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 502,786 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% or 22,061 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Pension Service invested in 2,221 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 44,000 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 212,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 62,786 shares. Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.48% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).