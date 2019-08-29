Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed Position in Kinross Gold (KGC) by $927,648; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Lowered Holding by $938,618

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 7.67M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 06/03/2018 – CITI FICC, EQUITIES REVENUE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – LIBERTY MEDIA CORP LSXMA.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $54; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN; 14/05/2018 – Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT (NOT 2.57 PCT) AT FEB. END VS 1.60 PCT AT JAN. END

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 309,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 23.89 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.24 million, down from 24.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 12.80 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,833 shares to 40,340 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.06 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

