Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed Its Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holding by $5.41 Million as Stock Rose; Holder Permit Capital Has Lifted Viacom New (VIAB) Position

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 235,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 315,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 148,465 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bio-Techne and NanoString Partner to Co-Develop Integrated Workflow for RNA Spatial Profiling – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Renal Associates Ho by 100,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 6,766 shares in its portfolio. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Ab invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 0.19% or 555,637 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Sandler Capital Mgmt accumulated 106,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Columbus Circle holds 0.02% or 37,245 shares. Cadian Capital Lp has 0.53% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.16% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc owns 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 83,622 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 28,077 shares. Wellington Llp holds 0.01% or 1.92M shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).