Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed Its Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Stock Declined While Steel Partners Holdings LP Has Raised Holding

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 27.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 244,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 633,127 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.09 million, down from 877,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 990,154 shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 3,510 shares traded. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) has declined 18.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $184 MLN AND $225 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $184M-$225M; 23/05/2018 – Steel Partners Submits Proposal for Babcock & Wilcox Worth $3-$3.50/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings 1Q EBITDA $35.2M; 24/05/2018 – Steel Partners Offered to Acquire B&W in a Transaction in Which B&W Hldrs Would Receive Between $3.00-$3.50 a Shr Cash; 18/04/2018 – John Ashe Named President and CEO of Lucas-Milhaupt Unit of Steel Partners Holdings; 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 07/05/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.35; 24/05/2018 – B&W Confirms Receipt of Steel Partners Non-Binding lndication of Interest

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,760 shares to 85,792 shares, valued at $29.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.78 million for 21.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.