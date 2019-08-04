Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake; CBS Has 1.36 Sentiment

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) stake by 27.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 244,574 shares as Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 633,127 shares with $80.09 million value, down from 877,701 last quarter. Check Point Software Tech Lt now has $17.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 998,383 shares traded or 12.82% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

CBS Corp (CBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 278 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 204 cut down and sold their equity positions in CBS Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 195.93 million shares, down from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CBS Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 10 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 170 Increased: 199 New Position: 79.

Among 6 analysts covering Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $135 target in Friday, April 12 report. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Evercore. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 26.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 24,760 shares to 85,792 valued at $29.76M in 2019Q1. It also upped Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 161,450 shares. Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ICPT) was raised too.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88 million for 21.82 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $427.30 million for 11.05 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.79% negative EPS growth.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 21% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation for 296,600 shares. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. owns 5,948 shares or 9.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ibis Capital Partners Llp has 8.76% invested in the company for 31,000 shares. The New York-based Tremblant Capital Group has invested 5.39% in the stock. Act Ii Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 110,000 shares.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.89 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 6.29 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.