Altrinsic Global Advisors Trimmed By $7.32 Million Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 41.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 43,030 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 61,423 shares with $10.48 million value, down from 104,453 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $10.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.49. About 581,337 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 0.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 11 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 15 sold and decreased positions in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 993,362 shares, down from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 18,845 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund for 29,835 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co. Llc owns 20,969 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 237,837 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. First Trust Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 130,149 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $375.69 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 15.36 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,400 shares to 356,523 valued at $43.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 161,450 shares. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) was raised too.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48M for 16.89 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18500 highest and $11500 lowest target. $157.60’s average target is 12.18% above currents $140.49 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. Credit Suisse maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by UBS. The stock of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $18500 target.